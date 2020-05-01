Teen brothers jump into frigid Stanislaus River to save boy

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two brothers jumped into certain danger to save a young boy from drowning.

Officers say the dramatic rescue took place Tuesday afternoon in the Stanislaus River.

The Ramirez brothers had been in jeans and boots helping out a neighbor Tuesday afternoon.

“I wasn’t thinking too much about anything,” said Wade Ramirez. “I just knew I had to get the kid.”

The teens said when they heard cries for help there was no time to think.

“But once we got down there, we figured out it was a kid and we had to do something real quick,” said Carter Ramirez.

Wade took off his boots and jeans then sprang into action. His younger brother quickly followed.

“I just took my shoes off and jumped in,” Carter told FOX40.

The teens headed toward a 10-year-old boy who had tried to retrieve two kayaks that had floated downriver. The boy had been wearing a life vest but was struggling in the fast-moving water.

“I got to the kid’s kayak when he managed to hold onto the branch,” Carter recalled. “That’s when my legs started, like, to give out and started hurting a little but that was the only time I was ever like, ‘Oh, this is bad.’”

The brothers were not wearing life vests and their bodies began to hurt in the frigid water.

“‘Cause if I didn’t do anything, I know that the child would hit the rapids and possibly choke on the roaring water and possibly die,” Wade said.

Past their pain, they helped the boy.

They said all in all, they were in the water for about two minutes but because of the dangerous conditions, it felt much longer than that.

Nearby, the 10-year-old’s younger sibling was safe onshore.

The Ramirez brothers said the kids’s grandfather came over Wednesday and thanked them for their help. He told them the kids are doing just fine.

The Oakdale Police Department highlighted their heroism.

“At first, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. They, like, posted and people in Oakdale are going to see it.’” Wade said. “I didn’t think we were going to get on the news or anything.”

But Wade said their actions come from a home where selfless deeds are ongoing

“My dad is a respiratory therapist in a hospital, my mom’s a nurse, so they’re always helping people and stuff,” he said.