SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Larkspur Lane that left a man in critical condition and a 16-year-old boy dead Sunday.

The Sheriff’s office said it received calls around 2 p.m. about shots fired in the area.

Officials stated a good Samaritan had taken the 16-year-old to the hospital, but he didn’t survive his wounds.

A suspect has not been identified, and the relation between the man and teen is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.