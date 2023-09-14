(FOX40.COM) — A 16-year-old died after her car fell into a ditch Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, the teenager was driving on Bogue Road just outside Yuba City around 7:30 a.m. when she was unable to make the 90-degree curve onto Clements Road.

CHP said the vehicle left the roadway and overturned into a water-filled ditch.

According to the agency, a witness called 911 and Sutter County firefighters eventually removed the teen from the vehicle.

Firefighters performed CPR on the driver and she was transported to Adventist Health + Rideout where she was later declared deceased.