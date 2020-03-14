Teen hit by car in Arden-Arcade area after jumping on its hood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 14-year-old died Friday in Arden-Arcade after he jumped on the hood of a moving car.

Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol that around 3:15 p.m., the teenage boy was walking down Sunnyvale Avenue, near Becerra Way.

The boy then jumped onto the hood of an Infiniti coupe as it drove west on Sunnyvale, according to the CHP. He then came off the hood and was struck by the car.

Emergency responders pronounced the 14-year-old dead at the scene at 3:29 p.m.

The CHP says the 17-year-old driver cooperated with officers at the scene.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.