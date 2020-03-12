Teen killed, 3 others injured in Ceres crash

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A car crash in Ceres led to the death of a local teenager Wednesday, while three others were hospitalized.

The Ceres Police Department says a little after 3 p.m., a car crashed into a power pole and a tree on Blaker Road, just south of Service Road.

One passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Two other 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were still inside the car when emergency responders arrived. One of the teens who was partially trapped had to be extricated from the car.

Police say all three were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No identities have been released but the police department said the teenagers are local high school students.

Thursday’s Every 15 Minute Program at Ceres High School has also been canceled because of the deadly crash. The safety program is meant to teach students about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Police do not know if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash but investigators, who were still at the scene Monday night, believe speed may have been a factor.