SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old from Pomona was killed and two others were injured in a hit-and-run in South Sacramento on July 23, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP reported that Marquis Leon Johnson, 29, of Sacramento struck the three pedestrians with his Toyota Rav4 after crashing into the front of a Toyota Camry, driven by an 83-year-old woman, along Stockton Boulevard.

The other two pedestrians were a 33-year-old female from Sacramento, who was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, and a 56-year-old female from Sacramento, who was transported to Kaiser South Hospital, according to CHP.

After hitting the pedestrians on the sidewalk, officers said that Johnson reentered the roadway and his vehicle stopped about 100 yards south of the initial collision with the Camry.

A social media video from a passing motorist showed Johnson exiting the vehicle and running towards the Lotus Casino along Stockton Boulevard.

Law enforcement said that Johnson was able to evade police, but security footage from the casino showed that Johnson was wearing an ankle bracelet that officers used to locate Johnson.

Johnson was later found by law enforcement inside of the vehicle of one of his acquaintances and had changed his clothes, according to CHP, but his clothes from the crash were in the back seat of the acquaintance’s vehicle.

Johnson was arrested and a call came into law enforcement during the incident that the Rav4 Johnson was driving was stolen, according to police.