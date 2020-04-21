Teen killed in West Sacramento shooting, man critically injured by stray bullet

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — West Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and critically injured a man who was hit by a stray bullet while inside his trailer.

The West Sacramento Police Department says on Friday just before midnight, officers were called to the area of Sacramento and Todhunter avenues where a 26-year-old man had been shot.

Police later learned the man was an unintended target of the shooting. A stray bullet had entered his trailer, striking him roughly a block away from the scene of the crime on Todhunter Avenue and Somerset Drive.

That’s where police say officers found another shooting victim. A 17-year-old boy had been shot once and was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

As of Monday, the police department says the 26-year-old victim is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Family and friends identified the teenage victim as Christopher Gomez in a GoFundMe page. The fundraiser says Gomez had just graduated high school.

“He was very special to many of us and was such a respectful, caring, and giving young man. Chris was guaranteed to make you smile and laugh whenever you saw him and we will all miss him immensely,” the GoFundMe reads.

West Sacramento police could not report any suspect information and did not have any information from witnesses to report.