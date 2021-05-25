Teen shot by Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy after car chase dies

(KTXL) — A 17-year-old boy that was shot by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy after a May 18 car chase died Friday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says the teen had been in critical condition and was the only one injured by gunfire.

It was reported by the sheriff’s office earlier that two of the five teen passengers in the car had been hit by gunfire, though only one of them was in critical condition.

Deputies said the chase began near North Carpenter Road and Torrid Avenue around 2 a.m. when they attempted to pull a driver over for a code violation.

“Couple of our patrolmen tried to initiate a traffic stop near the intersection of North Carpenter and Torrid in the city of Modesto for vehicle code violations. For one reason or another, the vehicle didn’t want to yield,” explained Stanislaus County Sgt. Luke Schwartz.

That’s when the chase started, winding through seven miles of Modesto roads.

When it ended and the car had come to stop, the sheriff’s office said deputies fired their weapons. According to the sheriff’s office, they did not know at the time that the occupants of the car were teenagers.

It is still not known why the car was shot at, and the sheriff’s office is still investigating. They said they will be releasing body-camera footage but did not say when.