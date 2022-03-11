SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenage boy was hit near a Sacramento County park Friday and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and Elk Grove Unified School District officials said the 14-year-old was hit by an SUV near the green belt that runs along Brittany Park, just west of Elk Grove Florin Road.

Xanthi Pinkerton with EGUSD told FOX40 the student was alert when he was taken to a hospital, but Metro Fire said the crash left him in critical condition.

The status of the driver was not reported by officials.

Officials did not identify the boy, who goes to Maeola R. Beitzel Elementary School.

“District staff will work with school staff to provide any needed supports for the student’s family and will work closely with law enforcement as they investigate. Our thoughts are with our student and their family at this time,” Pinkerton wrote.