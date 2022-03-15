GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police said a teenage girl is on life support after a driver hit her Monday night and left her alone in the road.

Just before 11 p.m., the California Highway Patrol got a 911 call about someone who was found injured in the middle of Ayers Road, police reported.

Minutes after the call, officers said they got to the scene just east of Trellis Lane and found a 16-year-old girl bleeding from her head.

Fire personnel took the girl to a hospital, where she was later put on life support. She has not been identified, but Galt police said she is a local resident.

Investigators said they learned the girl was walking her dog when she was hit by a vehicle that later left the scene of the crash. Now, they are searching for the driver who hit her.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run has been asked to call Detective Mark Fewel at 209-366-7005. Anyone will additional information will remain anonymous.