LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items were stolen.

Lodi police were able to identify three subjects that were involved. Police said officers arrested Grant Johnsen, 19, from Fitchburg and found two 15-year-old boys to be involved as well.

Officers found that one of the boys was from DeForest and was referred to juvenile authorities for charges. The other juvenile was from Madison, and officers are still searching for him.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Lodi Police Department at 608-592-5401.