Teens arrested in Fairfield smash-and-grab at jewelry store

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A smash-and-grab was caught on video at a jewelry store inside the Solano Town Center in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Police said bats and hammers were used to break the glass at Daniel’s Jewelers. The thieves took off with about $50,000 worth of product.

In the video, a nearby person can be seen entering a photo boot to hide while the theft occurred just feet away.

Some who saw the video said that type of crime has been happening often enough that they recently decided what they would do if it happened near them.

“If we are together and there’s a group of people coming, and there’s a group of people running, that we would at least get one. We all three or two go for the same person,” said resident Regina Holmes.

Fairfield police said they were able to track down those responsible in Antioch: a 19-year-old, 17-year-old and 16-year-old.

What happened in Fairfield comes days after a similar incident in Concord on Monday. Police there said nine people at the Sun Valley Mall used hammers to get to the merchandise.

No arrests have been made in that case.

Concord police told FOX40 they are in contact with Fairfield police but are unable to say if the two incidents are related.