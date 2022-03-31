RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Two minors were arrested Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting in December.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department said a 16-year-old and 17-year-old were arrested on the suspicion of shooting and killing 28-year-old Akieam Harris on Dec. 13, 2021.

Each suspect is facing a murder charge and is being held at the Sacramento County Youth Detention Facility.

In December, police received a call at around 7:10 p.m. about hearing several gunshots in the area near West Loma Drive in Rancho Cordova. Another caller also informed the dispatch center that they also heard gunshots in the area.

Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Folsom Boulevard. Despite life-saving measures by officers, police said the victim was declared dead once fire personnel arrived.