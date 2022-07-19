CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a 14-year-old boy was recovered from a lake in Calaveras County by the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Dive Team on Monday who had been missing since Sunday, according to the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department.

The parents of the teen, along with other members of the family, were on the shore of the lake when the body was recovered from the lake, according to fire officials.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire Chief Richard Dickson said that divers went about 200 feet out into the lake to search for the teens body.