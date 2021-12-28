Ten of thousands in Sierra, foothills remain without power

(KTXL) — Tens of thousands of customers remain without power Tuesday after inclement weather caused outages for Pacific Gas and Electric customers across the foothills and Sierra.

A PG&E official said 60,100 customers in the Sierra Division, which includes El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties, are without power.

The number of customers without power in the Sierra division are:

Nevada County – 28,000

El Dorado County – 21,000

Placer County – 9,800

Sierra County – 1,300

Megan McFarland with PG&E told said the outage is an all-hand-on-deck situation.

“We are bringing in crews from other areas and working closely with first responders including Cal Trans to gain access,” McFarland wrote in a statement released Monday.

The outages follow heavy snowfall throughout the region that shut down many roads, including sections of Highway 50 and Interstate 80.

“In this area, we have encountered major access areas with downed trees and snowy conditions that have closed roads,” PG&E reported. “Right now we are focused on gaining access and then we will move to the assessment phase, seeing what has gone wrong and what repairs are needed.”

Officials added they have identified 123 locations of damage due to the storm, including 50 in Auburn, 44 in Placerville and 29 in Grass Valley.

One PG&E foreman said he has never seen storm damage like this in his 12 years with the company.

PG&E officials will give an update to media personnel at noon Tuesday.

There is currently no estimated time for when power will return.

Officials with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Laboratory on Monday said recent snowfall at Donner Pass in the Sierra has smashed the snowiest December record of 179 inches (4.6 meters), set in 1970. The record is now 193.7 inches (4.9 meters), and more snow is expected.