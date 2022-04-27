MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Nurses at nine Tenet healthcare facilities in California are picketing Wednesday over staffing issues.

The nurses say they do not have enough staff to take care of patients.

Members of the California Nurses Association said the staffing problems at some hospitals amount to “chronic” understaffing and have led to a high turnover rate.

The union also says the hospitals failed to prepare for the pandemic and prioritized profits instead of taking care of patients.

“People are not getting the care that they need because the nurses are not able to answer call lights in a timely manner. People are not getting their medications on time. Its just not safe care,” said one picketer.

In a statement, Tenet acknowledged that there have been issues with staffing but said the company is trying to fix it.

“Like many hospitals across the country, we have been facing staffing challenges exacerbated by the pandemic, and we remain committed to doing everything possible to stay well-staffed. To support our care teams, we have been exercising all options available to us. We are working with our staffing agency to bring traveler nurses onboard and we are continuously working to recruit additional nurses,” said a Tenet spokesperson.

Tenet said hospital operations have not been impacted by the picketing.