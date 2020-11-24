Thanksgiving holiday crowds way down, but not completely gone at SMF

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking people not to fly for Thanksgiving, but many are ignoring those pleas.

At Sacramento International Airport the number of travelers is way down — but not completely gone.

It’s the week of Thanksgiving, but at the airport, the crowds simply were not there.

“It was kind of weird. I’m like, ‘Where’s the holiday rush?’” said Macy Roth, who flew to the SMF from Dallas.

Roth came back home from going to nursing school at Texas Christian University. She said both in Dallas and here, the typically filled terminals and planes were pretty empty.

“They did their best for social distancing and everything, and everyone was in their masks, so I wasn’t uncomfortable at any point throughout the day,” she explained.

“It was fabulous; I wish it was always this way,” added Helena Snyder, who flew to SMF from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Snyder came in Monday morning from Seattle, telling FOX40 she had never seen the security lines move so fast.

“And even getting to the airport, I was shocked because normally, we have to allow so much time to get to the Seattle Airport and it only took about 45 minutes to get from the house all the way to the gate,” she explained.

Still, more and more Americans will be flying this week.

The Transportation Security Administration, or TSA, said Sunday was the single-busiest day at airport checkpoints since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the US.

Three million passengers flew from one place to another over the past weekend, according to the TSA.

SMF officials are expecting about 50% of Thanksgiving travelers that the airport saw last year.

“That’s still a fair amount of people coming through, certainly not what we’d see in past years. It is more than we’ve seen throughout the pandemic,” said Samantha Mott, a SMF Sacramento County spokesperson.

The airport said typically, its 2020 traveler numbers are down 70% from 2019.

So the number of people coming through is up at a time when COVID numbers are surging across the country.

That’s why county health officials are requiring masks to worn at all times while at the airport.

“We’ve also implemented several other safety measures, such as sneeze guards at ticket counters and boarding area counters,” Mott said. “We have social distancing signs throughout the airport. We’ve increased cleaning of frequently-touched areas to multiple times a day.”

But travelers we spoke with said they took precautions, such as Johanna Kern from Chico.

Kern went to see family in Washington State this weekend to avoid holiday crowds.

“That was part of it, and also to keep the family up there, we have family down here as well, so we’ll be celebrating at different times, but we wanted to have space between them,” she said, who flew from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Similarly, Roth told FOX40 that she knew there would be a risk, but arriving by Monday, she’s hoping to avoid the peak travel days.

“I just ultimately decided it was best for me to stay here. Family is the most important thing to me, so I got tested before I came and I did my part to stay socially distanced and made sure I was safe to fly, and that I and everyone else did the same,” she said.

SMF also does not have all of its parking lots open or all of its restaurants.

And if you pay in cash, you must do so at a kiosk before you get to your car.

If you are planning to fly out of Sacramento this week, the airport recommends you go to their website.