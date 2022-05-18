SACRAMENTO, Cali. (KTXL) — Sacramento is getting ready to transform into the ‘City of Festivals‘ as the city is now accepting applications for the two-year $700,000 grant program to fund local events.

To make sure that each of Sacramento’s eight districts gets an equal share in funding, $75,000 will be allocated to each council district area and the maximum grant amount is $7,500 per event.

Applications are open to any individual or organization that would like to put on an event in the city of Sacramento.

Tuesday was the first day that applications for the first of four rounds of grants began and they will be open until June 3. Events funded through the first round of grants will run from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.

The following three rounds will occur in fall 2022 and two more in 2023.

“Once again, we are putting our federal stimulus dollars back to work in our community,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said. “These grants will help build strong, healthy neighborhoods by bringing people together to enjoy family-oriented activities, art and entertainment.”

What a qualifying event needs:

Family-oriented themes

support arts and cultural entertainment and activities

promote a healthier living environment

enhance the quality of line in the city

“The goal of receiving federal American Rescue Plan funding is to make direct investments in the underserved parts of our city,” District 8 City Councilmember Mai Vang said. “Allocating this funding equally between Council districts will allow us to support small-scale and neighborhood-specific celebrations of art, culture, and community in every corner of Sacramento.”