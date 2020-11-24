‘The fraud is honestly staggering’: District attorneys announce multi-county EDD fraud case within jails, prisons

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — District attorneys from Sacramento, El Dorado, San Mateo and Kern counties announced a multi-county Employment Development Department fraud case within county jails and prisons.

“The fraud is honestly staggering,” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.

Schubert said, between March and August there have been 35,000 claims filed by inmates to EDD and more than $140 million paid out.

She said, 133 death row inmates were named in those fraudulent claims.

“Quite frankly, the inmates are mocking us,” Schubert said.” Aggregate combined losses could be in hundreds of millions of dollars.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said his county learned of the fraud through an inmate phone call in July.

Wagstaffe said the cases they found were always connected to someone on the outside working alongside the inmates.

Friends and relatives of inmates would apply for benefits with EDD on their behalf, Wagstaffe explained. They would then cash the bank orders and send money to inmates.

Wagstaffe said EDD refused to stop payments until they filed charges against the inmates.

The district attorneys are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to step in.

They said there needs to be a system in place to cross-reference inmates with claims, saying 33 states already have a similar system in place.