The Jazzy Bird, Calling All Dreamers semi-finalist, joins FOX40

Eleven entrepreneurs are moving forward in Sacramento’s Calling All Dreamers, a competition to help start-up businesses get up and running.

Reagan and Matthew Wambsgans and Riley Spilman of The Jazzy Bird, joined Richard on the FOX40 patio to talk about their family-operated, Peruvian restaurant and the competition.

“I grew up in Washington DC and on a lot of corners, there’s a mom-and-pop Peruvian chicken shop. And, I come over here to Sacramento and there’s nada,” Matthew Wambsgans told FOX40. “There’s La Huaca in Roseville and there’s Jimmy’s Peruvian [in Sacramento], but outside of that, there’s not much. So I decided to bring my love for chicken over here.”

Click or tap here for more information on Calling All Dreamers.