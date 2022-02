Heading out on the open road wasn’t always an easy journey for African Americans in the not-so-distant past.

Black travelers often encountered cities, gas stations, hotels and venues that were not welcoming to them.

Out of that culture came the cherished guide: “The Negro Motorist Green Book.”

In honor of Black History Month, Gary Simon, the executive director of Sacramento Juneteenth Inc., will spend Saturday hosting guided tours of a newly-installed exhibit at the California Museum.