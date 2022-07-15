SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s no surprise summers are getting hotter, but how hot will it be in a few decades?

A new climate tool projects Sacramento could be over 90 degrees for a third of the year and have nearly 50 days over 100 degrees.

Friday marked the 15th day this year the area has hit the triple digits.

“The average for this time of the year, Jan. 1 to July 15 is about eight to nine times. It is above average. However, in 1985, we hit 21 times,” Anna Wanless said.

Metrologist Wanless with National Weather Service Sacramento adds the heat isn’t going away.

“Heat is not strange to us, but don’t let your guard down,” Wanless said.

A new heat index tool shows it will only get warmer for Sacramento and the region. The online California Healthy Places index released this week by the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation and the Public Health Alliance of Southern California shows Sacramento could experience 145 days over 90 Degrees for the periods of 2035 to 2065 — Nearly a third of the year

And it could have 45 days over 100 degrees for the same period.

The National Weather Service reports Sacramento currently averages 23 days over 100 degrees.

“These projections are something we need to act on now,” Rae Spriggs said.

Spriggs is with the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation. He said they started this to look at the impact the heat will have on kids growing up.

“We are already experiencing record high temperatures every year, but us as adults, we may not be experiencing it as our youngest might,” Spriggs said. “Their bodies do not regulate temperatures like our bodies do. They are not as developed, so they are more prone to heat-related illness.”

The mapping tool also allows individuals to see the data at a neighborhood level, sort data by school districts and allows cities and organizations to see where to make investments.

“I like that this tool does pull together the resources available to communities now to address extreme heat,” Spriggs said.