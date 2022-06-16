CAMINO, Calif. (KTXL) — Before the iron ribbon of train tracks crisscrossed the United States bringing goods and mail across the country there was the Pony Express, and now 600 riders across eight states are riding the several thousand mile old west trail.

Eytan Wallace spoke with Denise Lockart and her horse Tucker about being one of 600 riders that are helping recreate the Pony Express of the old west.

The Pony Express operated from April 1860 to October 1861 between Missouri and California with the journey taking 10 days.