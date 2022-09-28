(KTXL) — Now that the fall season has officially begun, people are putting on their flannels and venturing to the nearest pumpkin patches to find the perfect pumpkin for the season.

Here is a list of all the pumpkin patches in the Sacramento area:

Roemer Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze

Roemer Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze, located at 6851 Hedge Ave. in Sacramento, will be opening the first weekend in October and close on Oct. 30. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday,

This year, there will be hay rides available to the 13- acre pumpkin patch as well as a 5-acre corn maze. Guests are asked to bring a face mask and practice social distancing.

Dave’s Pumpkin Patch

Daves Pumpkin Patch, at 3010 Burrows Ave. in West Sacramento, will be open through Oct. 31, Sunday from Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be a jumping pillow, hay ride and tractor train ride, a corn maze, which changes every year, a hay maze for kids, and animal and pig races, alongside the pumpkin patch.

Dave’s famous apple cider and cinnamon donuts will be available daily.

Keema’s Pumpkin Patch

Keema’s Pumpkin Patch, located at 6532 Point Pleasant Rd. in Elk Grove, will be open Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until Monday, Oct. 31.

Along with the pumpkin patch, there is a corn maze that changes every year, friendly farm animals, and a hay ride that takes all guests to the pumpkin patch. There is also face painting on select weekends along with various food vendors throughout the month of October.

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm at 1415 Pumpkin Lane in Wheatland will be celebrating its 50th harvest this year. The patch will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday until Oct. 30. From Halloween through Nov. 6, the patch will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then will be closed for the fall season.

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm features numerous attractions, free play, entertainment, and shopping that the whole family will enjoy.

Some attractions include a carousel, corn maze, sunflower labyrinth, petting zoo and zip line. There is a hay jump, tree house, tire jump and hay rides all available for free play.

Bobby Dazzler’s Pumpkin Patch

Bobby Dazzler’s Pumpkin Patch located at 23300 County Road 99D in Woodland will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

There are acres of pumpkins, a cow train, a 2-acre maze, petting zoos, horse rides, face painting, and a bounce house on Saturday and Sunday. There is a free PlayZone that includes a corn bath, hay maze, climbing pyramid, and props for pictures.

Cool Patch Pumpkins

Cool Patch Pumpkins is known for having the world’s largest corn maze. In fact, the corn maze was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records both in 2007 and 2014, as the world’s largest corn maze. In 2014 the maze was 60 acres, which gave them the world record, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

This year the maze is 40 acres and is built from over 3 million stalks of corn.

Cool Patch Pumpkins, located at 6150 Dixon Ave West in Dixon, will stay open until Oct. 31. They are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

“As a family-run farm, we pride ourselves in being a family-friendly patch,” Cooley said. “Our corn maze is one part of what we offer at the patch. We also have you pick pumpkins, gourds and squash. We offer hay rides, a hay castle, giant corn bath and playhouses for younger children. We have delicious food and drinks and more.”

Rickey Ranch Vineyard and Pumpkin Farm

Rickey Ranch Vineyard and Pumpkin Farm is located at 6950 Cavitt Stallman Road in Granite Bay and will be opening on Oct. 1, through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to dusk.

Along with the pumpkin patch, there is a tractor-pulled hayride, a hay pyramid and vintage tractors, with various farm animals.

Little Field Farms

Little Field Farms located at 9000 Horseshoe Bar Road in Loomis will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Monday, Oct. 31. Once the season is over they will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until they run out of products.

There is a 3-acre pumpkin patch, a mile-long corn maze, a tractor hay ride, a pumpkin launcher, and a horse-drawn wagon on both Saturday and Sunday.

Zittel Farms

Zittel Farms, located at 6781 Oak Ave. in Folsom, will be opening the last weekend of September through Oct. 31. The farm is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fowler Ranch

Fowler Ranch, located at 3111 Lincoln-Newcastle Hwy in Lincoln, will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.