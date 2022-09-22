SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Fall is in the air in Sacramento.

As the harvest season brings cooler weather, there are several events happing in Sacramento during the fall months.

The fall includes the full return of the Farm-to-Fork Festival, the California Capital Airshow, and concerts in the area. The return of the NBA season in October will also draw crowds to downtown Sacramento and the Golden 1 Center for Kings games.

Here are some of the biggest events in the Sacramento area this fall:

This article will be updated as more events get announced.

September

The Farm-to-Fork Festival, Sept. 23, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Mall

The Farm-to-Fork Festival returns after last year’s event was scaled back as its return followed COVID-19 cancellations. This event is free of admission and will feature music performances by Gregory Porter on Sept. 23 and Japanese Breakfast on Saturday.

California Capital Airshow, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, at Mather Airport at 10425 Norden Avenue in Mather

The California Capital Airshow returns to the Sacramento area with a showcase of historical and modern airplanes that display the evolution of aviation in the United States

October

Brick Fest Live LEGO Fan Experience, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. at SAFE Credit Union Convention Center

This event will feature brick life-sized Lego models. This event will also feature live stage shows areas where you shop for Lego merchandise.

Aftershock Festival, Oct. 6 to Oct. 9 at Discover Park

The annual Aftershock Festival will feature Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Muse as some of the headliners during the four-day event. Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Shinedown and Vacaville-based band Papa Roach will also perform.

GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, Discovery Park

The GoldenSky Country Music Festival is set to debut at Discover Park the weekend following Aftershock. Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt will headline the two-day event. Brothers Osborne, Midland and Carly Pearce will also perform.

Sacramento Kings Fan Fest, Oct. 16, 3 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center

Before the Kings tip off the 2022-23 season, fans can get ready for the upcoming season with several activities. The event is free, but people will need to secure their tickets

Sacramento Kings vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center

The Kings open the 2022-23 season at home against the Trail Blazers.