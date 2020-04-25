The Salvation Army asks for public’s help as it sees more families in need

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton-area Salvation Army says the number of people they serve has nearly tripled because of the ongoing pandemic.

Now, the nonprofit is asking the community for help so they can keep up with the growing need.

While it is not the holiday season, The Salvation Army is ringing the bell — figuratively — because they are in need of donations.

“It’s a humbling experience to see families come in here defeated and in need,” said Salvation Army Lt. Juan Oregel. “But it’s rewarding to see that they appreciate and the smile on their face, that we’re able to give them something to take home for their family.”

Lt. Oregel said because of the coronavirus crisis the number of people coming to them for help has grown exponentially.

“With many people being furloughed and not having jobs, we’ve seen the number increase from serving 150 a week to now 400 a week. That has more than doubled,” Oregel explained.

Since March 16, the Stockton-area nonprofit says they have packed up and handed out more than 1,200 meals and food boxes. Each box contains enough food and snacks to feed a family for five days.

“It’s heartbreaking at times, as we go home to our families, to know that there’s families out there that are needed,” Oregel said.

Oregel said they have gone from five new clients a month to 150 a week and the numbers are only growing.

“I’ve seen homeless individuals face this but now it’s not just homeless,” he told FOX40. “It’s many families across. We’re seeing every walk of life come in through the door for the very first time, people that have never come to Salvation, asking for assistance.”

He said so far, they have not had to turn anyone away but said they are in need of more food, masks and cleaning supplies to ensure they can keep up with demand.

“Everything that we receive, we put back into the community,” Oregel said.

The Salvation Army says they are accepting food and supply donations but say the best way to help is to make a monetary donation. Click or tap here to learn more.