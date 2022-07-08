SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Beloved Sacramento restaurant The Shack will be closing at the end of July, the business said.

“This has been an amazing adventure, and a dream realized for our family,” they said on Facebook.

When they went into business, they said they wanted to create a “place for good people to enjoy good food and drink ‘just like being in your friend’s backyard enjoying a beer.’”

The Shack will be closing after 17 years in business, the family said. Since then, the restaurant has been a community staple in East Sacramento.

“We truly cherish the industry that we have been so deeply connected to, and appreciate all the lifelong relationships that came from this,” they said.

The eatery is located 5201 Folsom Boulevard. They are open Thursday and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday, they are open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In their announcement on Facebook, The Shack said they will be holding events throughout the month.

“We would love to see all of you so that we can say Goodbye, and thank you in person for this awesome run!” The Shack said.

They will close on July 31.