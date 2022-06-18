SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A historic building that has been around since the 19th century will soon have its operations run by new ownership.

The longtime dive bar called The Trap in the pocket area of Sacramento was sold recently.

“People tend to get trapped here. This is a good feeling and good vibes here,” Veronica Crudo said.

Sisters Veronica and Jenn Crudo and their family have owned the dive bar since the 1980s. The sisters have taken more ownership since their father passed away nearly 12 years ago.

“Just learning about community and what that means. Never really knew before The Trap and before being a part of The Trap,” Jen Crudo said.

This building was built in the 1800s, but it moved to its current location on Riverside and 43rd in the 1920s.

“Having that feeling of belonging no matter what walk of life you come from. You come here to The Trap; you see folks in their suits coming off of work, you see bikers rolling in sitting next to each other, laughing sharing a beer,”

But being the owner of The Trap for the Crudo family is coming to an end.

“It has been a real emotional roller-coaster,” Veronica Crudo said.

The family said they are ready to retire from the business and let someone else have the opportunity to experience it.

“We did the best we could for as long as we could,” Jenn Crudo said.

The new owner of The Trap will be the Lukenbill family— the original owners of the Sacramento Kings.

“Both my dad and I just fell in love with it,” Mariah Lukenbill said.

Mariah Lukenbill said her father Gregg visited 50 years ago and her family will operate going forward. This move to buy the bar is a special moment.

“Kimmy, my sister-in-law, her parents owned it back in the 70s,” Mariah Lukenbill said. “We want to honor the regulars that come in now. We don’t want to make drastic changes that turn people away. We really just want to make improvements where we can.”

Some of those changes will be adding food service and making it more welcoming.

“Parents can have their beer or wine and bring that family local feel to the place,” Mariah Lukenbill said.

“It was time for us to give back and we did that. We think in finding the right buyers and I think we did just that,” Veronica Crudo said.

The Lukenbills will begin operating Monday. On Saturday, however, a farewell event will be hosted beginning at 5 p.m.