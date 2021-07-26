‘The whole ridge was on fire’: Plumas County family loses home in Dixie Fire

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A year ago, Tesla and Jarred Barbino thought their biggest challenge would be raising their twin daughters.

Now, they are facing a future without a home after theirs burned down in the Dixie Fire.

“We had left to go celebrate a little bit with family in Sacramento and we were riding back up,” Tesla said. “It was the day before they closed Highway 70 and you could see the whole ridge was on fire. It was really scary.”

The Barbinos learned they lost their home through a photo posted to Twitter.

“We were all really hopeful and then the next morning, I woke up and hit refresh and there was the picture of our home,” Tesla Barbino said.

Meanwhile, with their girls having just turned a year old, the Barbinos are staying with relatives in Truckee.

“This right here, my family and our safety is number one right now,” Jarred Barbino said. “So I’m focused on what’s right here.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the Barbinos.