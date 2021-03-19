Theaters across Sacramento welcome back moviegoers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many stood in line to get tickets Friday afternoon as movie theaters across the Sacramento area began reopening.

Sacramento County was in the red tier briefly in October of last year, but people are now optimistic that the theaters will stay open and they could not be any happier.

“The moment they said the movie theaters were opening, I booked my ticket right away,” moviegoer Erieca Valdez told FOX40.

While some of the films out now are available to stream at home, people at Century Laguna 16 in Elk Grove say it’s just not the same.

“You know, looking at the big screen, and the sound effects, you know?” said moviegoer Tommy Gutierrez.

Moviegoers are not as satisfied with streaming movies as they are when they watch a film in a theater.

“You got that IMAX and all that kind of stuff so good for the ears,” moviegoer Jenny Perez said.

However, Cinemark says your movie-going experience is going to be a little different, there will be buffer seats between you and other groups, and like in most places, you must wear a mask during the film.

“But once you get into an auditorium and only when you’re eating or drinking your movie-going snacks, you can temporarily remove your mask, and then we do ask you to put it right back on,” Cinemark spokeswoman Caitlin Piper said.

All theaters are limited at 25% capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Shows will be selling out quicker and more often.

Cinemark recommends you buy your tickets online.

“If you come on a whim, of course, we’re still selling tickets in our theaters, but do be aware that with the reduced capacity we are selling out,” Piper said.

Meanwhile, as theaters have stepped up their cleaning routines and staggered showtimes to reduce crowding, most customers say they have little worries when it comes to the virus.

“As long as everybody doing the proper things, you know, which is wearing the mask and keeping their hands clean,” Gutierrez said

“I think they’re doing a really good job with blocking off the rows. I think it’s super cool we get the whole back row today, so it’s really fun,” Valdez said. “There’s nothing better than movie theater popcorn.”

In Elk Grove, the 1 p.m. showing of “The Courier” was sold out but Cinemark and others are offering an entire theater to rent out for group screenings.