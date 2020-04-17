‘There’s a lot of pain’: Sacramento chaplain provides emotional support for New York City health care workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in New York with more than 12,000 dead.

Families are suffering devastating losses and so are health care workers, who are fighting around the clock to try and save patients.

It’s why emotional support teams are traveling to New York City to help doctors and nurses cope with the trauma they are experiencing.

“We’re all doing this together,” said Sacramento Chaplain Julie Bevers.

Bevers, who lives in Sacramento, spends her days helping the helpers and these days she’s in New York City to provide emotional support to nurses and doctors.

“There’s health care workers that are here to save lives and they’re literally spending their entire shifts putting people in body bags,” said Bevers.

She is not alone in helping, however. Bevers is a part of the 10-33 Foundation’s Crisis Counselor Strike Team. They’re staying at hotels with thousands of health care workers from around the country and beyond.

The Solano County nonprofit waits in the front entrance for nurses and doctors to come home from their long shifts, offering a shoulder to cry on, a friendly face and spiritual guidance.

“It can be very discouraging. There’s a lot of pain. There’s a lot of sadness,” said Bevers. “And reminding them that there’s also much joy.”

They have even started an encouragement wall for health care workers to leave Post-it notes of love.

“Let them know how much we appreciate that they’re here and also helping them work some of that initial trauma,” said Bevers.

Halfway through her 21-day shift, Bevers said she’s planning to sign on for more days.

“I can’t imagine going home just yet,” said Bevers. “But I know that I was called to be here.”