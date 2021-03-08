‘There’s been a lot of history’: Woodland’s oldest drug store reopens

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) – The reopening of an iconic Woodland business for walk-in customers marked another step toward normalcy.

Woodland’s oldest drug store has survived the test of time under the most challenging business environment in over a century.

Corner Drug Co. on Main Street is a cornerstone of historic Woodland. It’s earned that status after opening as a mercantile business in 1890, transitioning to a drug store in 1897.

After closing its doors for nearly a year when lockdown orders were first issued, it is now open to walk-in customers, along with other Main Street businesses.

“It’s great to see people walking around, going to restaurants and coming to the drug store,” said Erik Daniells, the owner and manager for Corner Drug Co.

During the pandemic, the drug store expanded its home deliveries and started curbside pickup, but regulars were finally happy to go into the store.

“It’s been so great,” said customer Angie Moyer. “Sometimes when you have a problem, if you have to change a medication or something, it’s great to talk to them in person.”

The turning point came when the staff was able to get vaccinations to protect them and customers.

Pharmacy manager Sara Shelly is a third-generation operator of the drug store. Her grandfather made deliveries for the pharmacy when he was a boy.

“It’s been a real blessing because we can do it safely now,” Shelly said.

She said now she just has to get used to customers in-store again.

The store’s collection of historical items is on full display, donated by generations of customers. It has survived the influenza pandemic, the Great Depression, two world wars, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of history, a lot of tragedy, and we’re still here,” Daniells said.

Corner Drug Co. rightfully pays homage to its past. It has been around so long because it also changes with the times — and it continues to weigh its options for the future.

Among other modernizations, it uses robots to package daily doses of medication.

Owners say curbside pickup is so popular it’s not going away, and the demand for home deliveries won’t be going away.

As for the long-term future, Shelly and Daniells have a 2-year-old daughter who has career options.

“She’s welcome here when she’s ready,” Shelly said.

Like other Yolo County businesses, the drug store is limiting capacity and requires masks for the time being.