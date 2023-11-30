(FOX40.COM) — Several roads in the Sacramento area will be closed Sunday for the 40th annual California International Marathon.

A number of roads will be blocked along the marathon’s route which starts near Folsom Lake and ends at the Capitol building.

Course map courtesy of the California International Marathon

Closures for the earliest sections of the route along Folsom-Auburn Road starting around 3 a.m.

The estimated 10,000 races will turn onto Oak Avenue Parkway, sections of which will be closed from Folsom-Auburn Road to Fair Oaks Boulevard starting at 5:20 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.

The course then runs along Fair Oaks Boulevard until it crosses the American River, closing parts of the road starting around 7 a.m. until around 1 p.m. One minor exception will be the intersections where Fair Oaks Boulevard crosses California Avenue and Manzanita Avenue which will both close at 6:15 a.m.

Runners will then turn onto J Street which will begin to close from the American River Bridge to Alhambra Boulevard around 8 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

A comparatively small section of Alhambra Boulevard between J Street and L Street will also be shut down from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

L Street will then be closed from 8 a.m. until 2:05 p.m. for the last leg of the route that takes runners to the capitol.

An area around the capitol will also be closed from around 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.