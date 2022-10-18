SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area.

The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday.

Downtown Sacramento Week Impact

10th Street will be impacted from L Street to N Street through Oct. 17, at 8 a.m. to Oct 25 at 1 p.m.

9th Street will be impacted from L Street to N Street through Oct. 17, at 8 a.m. to Oct 25 at 8 a.m.

Capitol Mall will be impacted from 9th Street to 10th Street through Oct. 17, at 8 a.m. to Oct 25 at 8 a.m.

Capitol Mall will be impacted from 8th Street to 9th Street through Oct. 22, at 8 a.m. to Oct. 24 at 1 p.m.

Sacramento Race Day Impact

Tower Bridge Gateway will be impacted from Riverfront Street to Front Street from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Broadway will be impacted from Sacramento River Bike Trail to Marina View Drive from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Marina View Drive will be impacted from Broadway to Ramp Way from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ramp Way will be impacted from Marina View Way to the Sacramento River Bike Trail from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Broadway will be impacted from Sacramento River Bike Trail to Front Street from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Front Street will be impacted from Southbound Broadway to Neasham Circle from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Neasham Circle will be impacted from Front Street to Front Street in Old Sacramento from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Front Street in Old Sacramento will be impacted from Neasham Circle to I Street from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jibboom Street will be impacted from the I Street Bridge to Railyard Blvd. from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Jibboom Street will be impacted from Robert T Matsui Waterfront Park to Railyard Blvd. from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Jibboom Street will be impacted from the Eastbound American River Bike Trail to Natomas Park Drive from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Railyard Blvd. will be impacted from South Side Jibboom Street to 6th Street from 9 a.m. to midnight.

6th Street will be impacted from Railyard Blvd. to G Street from 9 a.m. to midnight.

G Street North Side will be impacted from 6th Street from 9 a.m. to midnight.

7th Street will be impacted from G Street to F Street from 9 a.m. to midnight.

F Street Eastbound will be impacted from 7th Street to 13th Street from 9 a.m. to midnight.

13th Street will be impacted from F Street to J Street from 9 a.m. to midnight.

L Street Westbound will be impacted from 15th Street to 9th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Capitol Mall will be impacted from 9th Street to 4th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

4th Street Southbound will be impacted from Capitol Mall to N Street from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

N Street will be impacted from 3rd Street to 15th Street from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

15th Street will be impacted from N Street to L Street from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Del Paso Blvd. will be impacted from Northgate Blvd. to Railroad Drive from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Other Impactions

There will be other road and freeway closures throughout Yolo and Solano counties. Click here for a full list of all roads that will be impacted.