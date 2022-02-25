STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton teacher is part of a select group of California high school educators taking part in a pilot program on climate change.

Scott Jorgensen, a teacher at Pacific Law Academy, is teaching a program developed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Office of Education departments in San Joaquin and Kern counties.

He teaches the curriculum during his honors biology and advanced placement environmental science classes. The curriculum is aligned with science standards, Jorgensen said.

“It’s the single greatest problem facing our species,” Jorgensen said about the climate crisis.

Jorgensen is currently in his fourth year teaching at the school and has worked for the Stockton Unified School District for five years.

Prior to learning the curriculum, students were surveyed about their knowledge and concerns about climate change. About 80% of responding students were concerned about climate change, while less than 50% remembered previously learning about it in another class. Jorgensen’s students were part of that survey.

When teaching the curriculum, Jorgensen said his students like learning about climate change in more detail but admitted it could be difficult at times. He added his students are “finding out that there’s more to learn” and “light bulbs go off” in their heads.

“The students want to know why our media is always talking about climate change as this big problem,” Jorgensen said. “They are curious. They want a future. We always tell them that their future is affected by this, so they want to understand.”

The curriculum Jorgensen teaches involves four different phases, with some experiments. In one experiment, students learned how carbon dioxide (CO2) and water to form carbonic acid, which is a compound of the elements hydrogen, carbon and oxygen.

Students breath into a cup through a straw and watch the color change happen in the water.

Pacific Law Academy teacher Scott Jorgensen instructs a student during a lesson (courtesy: Scott Jorgensen)

Another experiment involved learning about ocean acidification using antacid tablets. Ocean acidification is when oceans absorb a substantial proportion of CO2 emitted into the atmosphere by human activities.

“Students put those antacids in different solutions and took measures before and after. So they conducted their own investigation about the effects of ocean acidification,” Jorgensen explained.

Jorgensen said his students learned about how CO2 traps heat in the atmosphere, which he said leads to changing global temperatures.

He said recently, his students started phase three of the curriculum. It involves planning, researching and making a model of how an infrastructure system of carbon capture and storage would look like in the state.

Carbon capture and storage is the process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere.

Jorgensen said the third activity gets the students “involved in thinking about systems and putting them together.”

As for phase four, students create public service announcements that would educate their peers and community about carbon capture and storage and the significance of the process.

Jorgensen said the offices of education in both San Joaquin and Kern counties and the Livermore Lab anticipated that the curriculum would take 14 hours of classroom time. As he continues the lesson, he’s discovering that it’ll take more time for his students to thoroughly learn about climate change.

“I’m finding that in order to move at a rate which the overwhelming majority of my students understand and won’t be left behind, I’m thinking I’ll spend closer to 25 hours of classroom time,” Jorgensen said. “It’s not time wasted, but it’s just the time needed to take.”

Most of the other high school educators teaching the program are in Kern County. Austin McLeod, a chemistry teacher at Pacific Law Academy, is another educator in Stockton who is part of the program.

Jorgensen said the Livermore Lab is aiming to have all the teachers together in the summer to debrief.

“Bottom line is if students aren’t taught about climate change in the public school system, then we’re doing them a disservice,” he said.