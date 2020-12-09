‘They are on life support’: Visit Sacramento launches new campaign to save local restaurants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – With many business closures after forced shutdowns earlier this year and another order likely coming for many businesses, workers are unsure of their futures.

“The last time they said three weeks, and then it ended up being three months,” said Carlon Thompson, owner of Salon Oasis in South Natomas.

Thompson said regular workdays have stretched into 14-hour days.

“Stack our clientele as much as we can, get them in as quickly as we can because we don’t know,” Thompson told FOX40.

The Crest Theatre on K Street has only been open for 10 days since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Brutal, as bad as you can imagine,” said general manager Robert Alvis. “And now, we’re kind of just at the end of what we have available to us.”

Alvis said they’ve tapped all the resources, including every type of loan available to them.

Now, they are looking to those who have loved and patronized the crest theater for many years. A GoFundMe was set up Monday night.

“We’re going to have to rely on the citizens to, hopefully, bail us out,” Alvis explained.

And that’s the kind of help that Mike Testa, CEO of Visit Sacramento, is hoping people can do for Sacramento-area restaurants.

“The restaurants have been struggling for months now and the last shut down, obviously, is not good news,” Testa explained.

Testa said the restaurants that are left standing are hanging on by a thread.

He hopes a new campaign called Save Sac Restaurants will help.

“If we want these restaurants to be around post-pandemic, we have to support them now. They are on life support,” Testa said.

Testa said those who wish to join in can help Save Sac Restaurants by buying gift cards and doing takeout throughout the month of December and into January. And not just buying things for family and friends but also for frontline workers and those who should be recognized.

“There are better days ahead, so let’s invest now to make sure that a lot of the folks that we love in this community are here when the sun comes out again,” Testa said.