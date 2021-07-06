‘They didn’t get a chance to be seen’: Youth girls from all over West Coast compete in basketball recruiting tournament in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Families from all over the West Coast are in Roseville to compete in a recruiting basketball tournament that was postponed in 2020.

The inaugural West Coast Clash Tournament is finally underway and many of the girls participating in the tournament have been waiting for months.

“A lot of girls missed out on recruiting opportunities, especially last year’s juniors. They didn’t get a chance to be seen,” West Coast Clash event director Buck Matthews told FOX40.

Organizers have been patient, too.

“We’re just so fortunate to be in this space,” Matthews explained. “I told all the young ladies we’re just blessed to have this opportunity, so let’s just maximize it.”

Coaches from all over the country are scouting 65 teams from as far as Hawaii, Alaska and Utah as they play on seven courts inside the brand new Roebbelen Center in Roseville.

“We got UC Berkeley, University of Virginia, San Diego State,” Matthews said. “So, not only are coaches here in person, we also have a Baller TV stream. So, not only can coaches be here physically, they can also watch online live.”

It’s not just the players who benefit from the big event. Surrounding businesses are feeling the effects too.

“From the hotels, obviously, with over 60 teams, which can equal a number of rooms per night and then also the restaurant,” Matthews explained. “Last night, for example, we tried to go to a restaurant and it was pretty much full. We couldn’t even get reservations. It was like a three-hour wait. So I’m happy to help with the economy and just bringing some life into Roseville.”

Each dribble, whistle and swish was a sign that life is getting back to normal for the athletes.

The tournament will be underway through Thursday. Admission is $20 at the door.