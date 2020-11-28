‘They don’t have any deals’: Some Black Friday shoppers leave empty-handed, others take advantage of deals from home

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Like everything else in 2020, Black Friday looks much different this year.

This Black Friday is drawing much smaller crowds than in years past, and many of the people who stood in line for hours overnight at Best Buy in Elk Grove left disappointed.

People wore masks and kept their distance as they waited in the cold.

Even when the doors opened at 5 a.m., the line remained as Best Buy employees only let in about 20 or 30 people at a time.

And before they could even start shopping, the manager came out and told the line of people most Black Friday deals were already sold out.

“We were going to try and get some of the new consoles but they’re out. So now, we’re just trying to see what kind of deals they got, just like with headphones or laptops or TVs,” a shopper told FOX40.

Like many Black Friday shoppers, one group was hoping to get their hands on a new PlayStation 5.

FOX40 caught up with them as they were leaving the store empty-handed.

“They don’t have any deals,” he shared. “They were doing Black Friday all week, so everything is sold out online like the stuff that we were here for. So, we just looked to make sure, so now we’re leaving.”

With most big box stores starting their sales days ago, many people have already taken advantage of the deals from home.

Others participated in Black Friday COVID-19-style by ordering online and getting their products delivered to their car through curbside pickup.

In addition to Best Buy, store managers are recommending that people shop their website before coming in person.

Health officials in Sacramento did the same. They said shopping online and avoiding the crowds is the safest option this year.