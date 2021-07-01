‘They meant a lot’: Modesto neighborhood, friends mourn 2 killed in house fire

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto neighborhood is mourning the loss of two people who died in a house fire Wednesday morning.

The fire injured three other family members, including two children who were rescued from the burning home.

“It’s unbelievable, you know like, I still can’t believe it that he’s gone, you know. I just feel like it’s still like, it’s just a joke,” said friend Abraham Juncos.

Juncos sat parked outside of his friend’s home where he has visited numerous times before. But on Thursday, he was greeted by a growing makeshift memorial instead of the family who lived there.

Juncos said his friend was known for detailing cars outside of the home.

“He was a really hard-working man. He meant a lot to me, you know, because I would always look up to him,” Juncos said. “He would wake up every morning, like, 6 in the morning to work. He would have hella cars coming in.”

The other person who died in the fire was a woman who sold treats and candies to the neighborhood children.

“They meant a lot. They were really humble people,” Juncos said.

The community held a vigil in the park across from the home for the victims lost in Wednesday night’s fire.

“The whole neighborhood was all here, they were all here showing love,” Juncos said.

Juncos was back out at the home Thursday, trying to process the loss of his friend.

“He was still young, you know, he still had a whole future ahead of him and for him to end up like this, life’s not fair,” he said.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but police say it is not being investigated as a crime.