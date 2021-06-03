‘They never asked to die’: Prayer vigil held at Tracy City Hall for victims of San Jose shooting

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) – A prayer vigil was held Thursday night at Tracy City Hall, with family and strangers remembering two local victims of last week’s mass shooting in San Jose: Timothy Romo of Tracy and Paul Megia of nearby Mountain House.

The family of Timothy Romo said they didn’t just lose a father and husband last week, they lost all nine of those killed at the San Jose VTA Railyard.

“You do anything for 21 years and you don’t have just friends; you have family,” said Timothy Romo’s son, Scott Romo.

“I feel that all nine of those guys are heroes in my book,” said the victim’s wife, Annette Romo. “They never deserve to die. They never asked to die.”

Scott Romo said his dad, a military veteran, was never one to back down no matter how tough the situation.

“He refused to run away from a fight ever and I know for a fact that he did not run away from this one,” Scott Romo said. “If he was able to, he would defend himself and everyone else in there.”

Annette Romo said her emotions after the loss are still raw.

“I am experiencing a lot of anger, a lot of frustration. I want to try to find forgiveness, but it’s a little hard right now. I’m sure it’ll come in time,” she said.

Leonard Megia addressed the crowd one week after a vigil for his son in Mountain House.

“My son gave his life so others may live, but I would rather see him alive,” he said.

Thursday was another chance to grieve and remind others how every day should go.

“Never leave home without a hug and a kiss from your loved ones,” Annette Romo said.