‘They told me I was already dying’: New mom describes close call with COVID-19 while pregnant

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville woman said she was inches away from death after getting COVID-19 while being pregnant with her son.

“The nurse grabbed me by my shoulders and she said, ‘You’re already dying,’” said Carrie Limon. “She goes, ‘You’re going brain dead.’”

Just a month before being told she was going to die, Limon and her family were preparing to welcome baby number six into the world.

Then, she started experiencing flu-like symptoms and decided to see her doctor on May 6.

“I went in and they did a COVID test, which all moms who go in to have babies have to have, and I tested positive for COVID,” she told FOX40.

Limon was induced immediately and gave birth to her son, Nathaniel, on May 7.

But soon after, her oxygen levels plummeted, and her blood work later revealed an infection that eventually developed into COVID-19 pneumonia.

“After I came home for four days, my oxygen dropped to about 60% and the ambulance was called,” Limon recalled. “They told me I was already dying in my bed.”

Limon was placed in a medically-induced coma while being supported by a ventilator. She was also hooked up to an ECMO machine to circulate her blood for a month.

On top of being pregnant, Limon had gestational diabetes.

Her doctors at Sutter General gave her a 20% chance of survival.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pregnant women already have weakened immune systems and are at greater risk of suffering severe respiratory infections. They say while it is a personal choice, getting vaccinated for COVID-19 while pregnant may be the best way of protecting mother and infant.

“I wish I would’ve gotten vaccinated sooner than later,” Limon explained. “But at the same time, because I was pregnant, it was a discussion between my doctor and I, and we had decided it was best for me not to get vaccinated until baby was born.”

“If it were up to me again to do it all over again, I would have just gotten it done,” she continued.

After spending nearly two months in the hospital, Limon came home from the ICU on July 2 to finally meet her baby boy.

She now suffers from memory loss and shortness of breath and is unable to breastfeed her newborn child.

“I was so sick that I really couldn’t have that bonding experience with him that I could,” she said. “Now that I’m home, I’m doing better, but I’m still not 100%.”

Limon said her baby has tested negative twice.