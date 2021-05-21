‘They’re just trying to coexist’: Rattlesnake removal expert shares safety tips for springtime

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s rattlesnake season in California and a good time to remind people how to stay safe.

“Springtime, they emerge from hibernation. They move around. They’re just trying to coexist,” explained rattlesnake removal expert Len Ramirez.

Ramirez has been busier than ever the past few months, removing snakes from properties all over California.

“This has been a very early season for us, and it seems like I’ve never been more busy,” he said. “The development is displacing wildlife, and encounters with them are becoming more common.”

Drought-like conditions are also forcing rattlesnakes to move to areas where there’s more moisture and water.

He said it’s always best to call a professional to remove rattlesnakes from your home, but sometimes, that’s not an option.

“Should you spot a rattlesnake, try to spot it from the greatest distance possible. It’d be a good idea to freeze,” Ramirez advised. “Make sure that snake is not close proximity to you so you’re not bitten.”

It’s especially important to keep a close eye on curious pets, Ramirez told FOX40.

“Pay attention to your dogs if they’re looking for something in the bush or they’re not responding to your call. You have to look out and be a good troubleshooter for snakes,” he said.

Ramirez said the best thing you can do to protect your family is to be proactive.

“Often they wander into our yards, front yards, backyards,” he said. “If you have children, if you have dogs, it’s always a good idea to just be looking for things that don’t belong, and that includes rattlesnakes.”

To learn more about the difference between venomous and non-venomous snakes and find more resources, click or tap here.