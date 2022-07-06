STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, on May 17, a man entered a business on the 10800 block of Trinity Parkway in Stockton and stole 21 pairs of jeans.

Police said that he selected 21 pairs of men’s Levi’s and then left the store through the emergency exit. The loss was approximately $1,400.

The suspect was wearing a black long sleeve Champion shirt and black jeans.

If you recognize him, contact Detective Sandoval at 937-8176 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600.