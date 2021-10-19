Thief stopped after stealing money, clothing and a cat sculpture from Fairfield home

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Solano County deputies tracked down a “cat burglar” who stole money and multiple items from a house, including a unique sculpture.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call about a residential burglary in the Green Valley neighborhood. On Oct. 11, while no one was there, a thief got inside a home and stole $1,000, clothing, multiple items and a handmade iron cat sculpture.

With the help of security video, the sheriff’s office said the thief and the vehicle used in the burglary were tracked down in Vacaville and stopped by patrol units.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver confessed to the crime while wearing the homeowner’s clothes.

Some of the stolen items were found in the vehicle and others, including the sculpture, were found in a nearby storage facility.

“Deputies later returned the stolen items to the victims at their home, resulting in a puuuuuurfect ending,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

The thief, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.