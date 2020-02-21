Thief takes money from Lodi Islamic center’s cash boxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) -- A thief stole money from a Lodi Islamic center and the center is hoping someone can help identify the man seen in surveillance photos.

Just hours after morning prayer, someone stole hundreds of dollars from the cash boxes at the California Islamic Center.

“About 11, somebody came in and found that those boxes were broken into,” said Taj Khan, the president of the California Islamic Center.

Khan told FOX40 the locked, wooden cashboxes on both the men's and women's side of the prayer hall were broken into sometime Wednesday.

“Apparently, somebody either left the front door open or he came and unlocked it. We don’t know yet,” Khan said. “This is where the kids that come in, their parents drop off their checks for the students’ fees that we charge them.”

Khan said a couple of years ago a man was caught on camera stealing from the center's donation boxes.

“Of course, we are disappointed that the same thing is happening over and over again,” he told FOX40. “And I think that we have to take some actions to either make the box stronger or do some other alternative ways of collecting these fees.”

Just like last time, Khan said he wants the thief to know if he's really in need of money, all he had to do was ask.

“We’re a religious and charitable organization. We want to help people. So, it’s better for the person to come out and, ‘Help, help me out,’ and there would be a lot of people in our congregation that would be willing to do some charity work like that,” Khan said.

The center said they plan to file a report with the sheriff's office.