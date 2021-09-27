Thief uses stolen credit cards to go on Auburn shopping spree

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County investigators said Monday they were looking for a man who went on a shopping spree using stolen credit cards he grabbed out of vehicles in Auburn.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, the man smashed the windows of two locked vehicles parked on Foresthill Road at the American River Confluence.

After stealing wallets and a pair of sunglasses, the man used the credit cards he took to make over $1,600 in purchases at a local Home Depot, a smoke shop and a Chick-fil-A, the sheriff’s office said. He also tried to make a large purchase at a local GameStop.

According to investigators, surveillance footage showed the man driving a newer, red Ram pickup truck.

He is described as middle-aged, with gray hair and tattoos on his back and possibly his right arm. In a video shared by the sheriff’s office, he was seen at the Home Depot wearing a black tank top, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the thief has been asked to call Detective Carlton at 530-889-7893 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-AA-CRIME. You can also submit a tip online by clicking or tapping here.