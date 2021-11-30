Thieves break into home of family who were killed in wrong-way crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento family who lost four loved ones in a recent crash is dealing with more trauma.

The victims were killed by a suspected drunken driver going the wrong way, and now thieves have broken into their home stealing keepsakes and items that can never be replaced.

The family’s attorney, Chelsea Monahan, spoke to FOX40 Tuesday.

“That family has suffered unimaginable loss,” Monahan said.

Brittany and Tony Montano and their two kids, 9-year-old Marianna and 5-year-old Antonio Jr., were all killed by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 about two weeks ago.

The California Highway Patrol arrested Michael Scott Kelley.

Four-year-old Julian survived but was badly injured in the crash.

“The injuries include, but is not limited to, multiple fractures as well as head trauma,” Monahan said.

And thieves have made matters worse for the family.

“The Montanos have now been victimized again by an alleged break-in and theft to Julian’s family home,” Monahan said. “Adding further insult to the immense suffering the family is already enduring.”

On Tuesday night, candles and flowers have been left on the driveway of the Montano’s North Highlands home.

Neighbors didn’t feel safe speaking about the burglary on camera but told FOX40 they believe the crooks broke into the home through the backyard.

“Actively investigated by Berg Injury Lawyers, the police, and district attorney,” Monahan said.

North Highlands is within the jurisdiction of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, but a spokesperson would not confirm that the department is investigating the crime.

“We work to obtain some measure of justice for these tragic deaths,” Monahan said.

Through all of this, the family is grateful for all the love and support they’ve gotten from the community, especially through their GoFundMe page.

“This will go a long way in helping the family remember the Montanos, bury their loved ones lost, and provide for Julian’s ongoing recovery efforts,” Monahan said.