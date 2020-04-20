Thieves break into Stockton home with family still inside

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton family says they’re in shock after thieves broke into their home while their two sons were home.

Eia Song has lived in the neighborhood for around 20 years. On Tuesday after getting home from work as a pharmacist, she decided to take a quick walk to get the mail with her husband.

“I slowly made eye contact with the thieves because I was like, ‘That’s a strange car and I don’t recognize them in this neighborhood.’” Eia told FOX40.

Their home surveillance system shows the thieves moments before they brazenly entered the home.

Video shows a man and woman approach the front door and knocking. After a brief moment, the man jumps over the fence toward the back of the house.

“I didn’t realize anything was wrong until my brother came knocking on my door and I always keep my door locked,” said Anthony Song, one of the sons. “He said that he heard some noises and he wanted me to check it out.”

Anthony says he called out to the stranger inside his home.

“And when I did yell it out, he got scared and started running away,” said Anthony. “So, I chased after him but by the time I got to the corner he was already over the fence.”

Although the thieves were able to get away with Eia’s purse, the family is thankful no one was hurt.

“Even with the coronavirus going on, there’s still people going out and committing these crimes,” said Anthony.

If you happen to recognize the two people seen in the surveillance video, you are asked to call police.