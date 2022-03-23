DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A unique and towering piece of history was stolen from the University of California, Davis over the weekend.

UC Davis said a 24-foot copper distillation column was taken by thieves on either March 19 or March 20.

The university said investigators believe the thieves were able to get into an upper window of the Jackson Sustainable Winery Building before dragging parts of the column to a vehicle.

According to UC Davis officials, the distillation column had been commissioned in 1949 and was part of 50 years of instruction on campus. It is the only one of its kind in the U.S.

The university believes the copper column was stolen to be sold for scrap.

Anyone with information about its whereabouts or the identities of the thieves has been asked to call UC Davis police at 530-752-1727.