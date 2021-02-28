‘Things are starting to look up’: Yolo County resumes indoor dining

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A restaurant owner in Davis says Yolo County’s return to indoor dining has given him hope.

“Thing are starting to look up,” said Aziz Fattahi.

Fattahi, who owns Pizza and Pints, says the change has been noticeable.

“We have seen more traffic overall, more customers coming in,” Fattahi told FOX40.

But even with indoor dining allowed at 25% capacity, many people opted to enjoy the outdoors.

“People are cautious, obviously for good reasons. If I were to go dine out, I would prefer to be outdoors,” Fattahi said.

Over in West Sacramento, it was a similar story at Broderick Roadhouse. Although indoor dining was available, being outdoors was the popular choice.

“We are doing everything the best as we can here. Trying to keep with the books, and at the same time trying to let people have as much freedom as they can,” said David Scoot, kitchen manager.

However people choose to dine, restaurants are just happy more people are out and about again. Especially with stormy nights, they now have the option for indoor dining available.

“Things are starting to turn around slowly and hopefully it will keep going in that direction,” Fattahi said.

A majority of diners were wearing a face mask and social distancing.